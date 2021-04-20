Donna Miller died on Friday, April 16, 2021 at her son’s residence in Lascassas, TN. She was 74 years old.
She worked as a waitress at Dean’s Drive-In in Osage City, a supervisor at the Burlingame Sewing Factory, a waitress at Peggy Sue’s restaurant, a deconner at Wolf Creek Nuclear Station, and a campsite host at campgrounds in numerous states.
A celebration of life will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Osage City Community Building in Osage City, KS. The family has the arrangements.
