Ashley Lynn Mollach, of Emporia, entered into rest Sunday, May 23, 2021 while surrounded by her family at home. She was 37.
Ashley was born February 29, 1984 in Ness City, Kansas to Steven Craig and Tamara Lynn (Hunt) Mollach. Ashley had a tremendous spirit and fought the odds to live her best life. She was loved by all who were fortunate enough to meet her.
Ashley is preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert H. Hunt. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Tami of Emporia; sister, Justina Mollach of Emporia; grandparents, Donna Mollach and Eleanor Hunt both of Emporia; uncles, Stanley Mollach of Emporia, Timothy (Mary) Hunt of Overland Park; aunt, Laura (Ken) Waner of Olathe; and numerous cousins.
Private services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Planting Hope Initiative at Hetlinger or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at charterfunerals.com.
