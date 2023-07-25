Barbara J. Muldoon of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, January 23, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 am (cst) Saturday, July 29, 2023 and can be viewed via Zoom (www.jeffmuldoon.com). The family has the arrangements.
