The Emporia High School girls soccer team (1-1) will travel to Wichita for the Titan Classic Monday evening. The Spartans are fresh off a win after defeating Junction City High School Friday.
The Spartans are matched against Wichita Northwest.
“They played well … but there’s a lot of things we want to get better at, too,” Macias said of Friday’s 1-0 win over Junction City.
He said going up against Wichita Northwest, the Spartans will be focused on their defensive prowess and their ability to capitalize on possession.
“If we can play good team defense and really feed off of each other’s defensive prowess, then I think we’ll be alright,” Macias said. “We’ve just got to stay organized in our defense.”
The next step is making possession of the ball count. During Friday’s game, the girls had 34 shots and just one goal to show for it.
“We had a ton of shots and we just couldn’t finish on goal and against better teams, that’s just not going to cut it,” Macias said. “The girls walked away from that game happy with the win but unhappy with the overall score. We certainly know we left a lot on the field as far as goals are concerned.”
Depending on the outcome of Monday's game, will play either Liberal or Bishop Carroll on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.