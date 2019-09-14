An upcoming class series offered through a partnership between Newman Therapy Services and Midwest Momma Co. is hoping to bridge gaps in maternal health.
From 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday starting Sept. 18, the Moms Matter series will explore different aspects of women's health, including prenatal education and pregnancy, birth and what to expect postpartum, and pelvic floor education. The classes will be led by Newman Physical Therapists Lora Seacat and Katie Noonan and Amanda Janzen, who is a registered nurse, doula and certified lactation consultant.
The Moms Matter series is designed for women who are trying to conceive, are currently pregnant or have had a baby in the past three years. The series is separate from Newman Regional Health's "Becoming a Mom" class, which is six-week class designed for women who are pregnant.
"We are offering free education for moms out there who are maybe struggling postpartum," Physical Therapist Lora Seacat said. "One of the things that is unique is we are going to be talking more in-depth about some more 'taboo' topics that don't really get discussed. If you think about it, an infant has eight wellness checkups in the first 12 months. A woman only has one, and a lot of times issues don't start to come up until later."
Participants will be able to get answers to some of those "uncomfortable" questions that they may have been too embarrassed to ask.
"We want people to know that even if you aren't comfortable talking to somebody else, you can come and talk to us," Seacat said. "We're here to help."
Seacat said issues like pain with intercourse, urine leakage during exercising, laughing or sneezing after giving birth — something that many women may have been told is normal — are actually things that can be corrected through pelvic physical therapy.
"They're told to 'give it time,' but why give it time when there are people here who can help with those things?" she said. "Then we're also going to talk about how to birth well, and how to have a baby and what positions can help."
"I partnered with Amanda because it's a unique partnership in the sense that, I know anatomy and I know pelvic floor and dysfunction and what's normal and what to do to help someone to feel normal," Seacat said. "Amanda can help someone through those emotional changes and things in that regard."
Space is limited for the series, so Seacat said those interested in attending need to pre-register by calling 342-4100.
Those who attend all four sessions will be entered to win the grand prize giveaway. Other prizes and giveaways will be done throughout the series.
While this series is designed for newer mothers, Seacat said any woman who has had children is considered postpartum and could potentially benefit from pelvic health therapy. Those interested in learning more about those options can call 342-7525 or visit www.newmantherapyservices.com for more information.
