An Emporia man was hospitalized after rolling his van on S. Weaver Street Monday morning.
At 11:25 a.m., dispatch toned out for a rollover accident at E. Logan Avenue and S. Weaver Street. According to the Emporia Police Department, 56-year-old Delbert Ricketts was heading northbound when he went into the west ditch and rolled his 1995 Dodge Ram van.
When officers arrived, the van was upright and had sustained major front-end damage.
Ricketts was taken to Newman Regional Health via ambulance and his current condition is unknown.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
