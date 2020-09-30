The City of Emporia may soon be getting increased access to close-contact COVID-19 testing.
During Wednesday’s meeting of city commissioners, City Consultant Jim Witt updated the board on his efforts to increase availability, saying the initiative would be a partnership between Newman Regional Health and Lyon County Public Health. As with other necessary health resources during the pandemic, Witt said the added tests will also be funded through SPARK funds and are expected to total around $105,000.
“We’re at the point where [the organizations] would like to be able to start the close contact testing by Monday ...” Witt said. “There were questions from the commission that came up as to how this would affect our overall positivity rate, and I received an answer which was more or less that it should, but might not depending on who’s tested … If you’re doing just people that have been in close contact, you could see an upswing in positivity rate.”
Admitting no one would know for certain until expanded testing began, Witt said he had received plenty of other positive feedback from health professionals outside the immediate community.
“Some other people — who are also health professionals and much more knowledgeable than me — indicate that with increased testing we should see a decrease in positivity rate … I think we’re all anxious to do this because there’s a hole in our testing system … We’ve got the two-symptom tests that the state provides, and the ordered testing from physicians … and Emporia State runs their own situation with their students. It’s complicated.”
While commissioners were unanimously in favor of added testing capability, no formal start date for the initiative was approved Wednesday. The Gazette will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information is released.
“The best time to test is about five days after presumed exposure,” Witt said. “We expect results with these to probably be returned in a little less than 48 hours. It could be about 24-36 hours before a person gets a result back, or even less depending on other factors … Being a layperson reading this, I do expect it should help us to reduce community spread and positivity rate. Once again, ‘should’ is a word we’ve said a lot during this pandemic. Whether it all pans out, I’m not sure.”
In other business, Witt provided commissioners with a brief update on the Emporia Public Library’s plans for reopening.
“Library staff are going to be meeting today and tomorrow to develop a comprehensive plan for reopening that will probably be completed within 30-60 days,” he said. “It will then be fully vetted and sent to the [library] board to be voted on. It’s going to focus mainly on the matters of how many people can be in the library at once, how they’re going to clean, etc.”
Commissioners expressed a bit of frustration with further delays to the normal day-to-day business of a “valuable community resource,” with some saying they — and other members of the community — we’re largely unaware that the library was even operating in a limited capacity as is. Currently, the EPL is allowing for the remote checkout of books and reduced access to computers, with a full return of services tentatively expected near the beginning of 2021.
“Did we get any indication as to why they're planning for January and not October?” asked Commissioner Susan Brinkman. “Is there something they know about January that the rest of us don’t know?”
“On our end, we have some additional plexiglass to install, which according to our in-house maintenance people is ordered … there’s two pieces still to be installed” Witt answered. “We also did get our electrostatic sprayers, but we didn’t get the chemicals. We supposedly will be getting that this week. So, those things have influenced opening, but I think there could also be some staffing concerns … I really don’t have a lot of specifics.”
Commissioners directed Witt to provide continued updates on the situation, asking him to help EPL staff prioritize “specifics” in any way possible. Commissioner Rob Gilligan suggested extending an invitation to library leadership for the board’s next study session, which is currently slated for Oct. 12.
“I’m a huge believer in libraries and I do think it provides an important function in our community,” he said. “I also understand the risk of the pandemic and that we still have risks there, but I would also say that almost every government service that [the city] is a part of has found a way to adapt and provide the services that they do … To be honest, being six months into the pandemic with the idea that [they] might have a plan in the next 90 days on what to do is a little unresponsive for the expectation that we’ll again levy five mils of taxes in three months.”
For more information on the Emporia Public Library’s current schedule of operations, visit emporialibrary.org or call 620-340-6462.
During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners also:
^ Reviewed the city’s existing contracts with Emporia Main Street, the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas and the Convention and Visitors Bureau, switching allocation request dates to May 1 for each entity. Commissioners also agreed to change each contract’s termination clause to a 60-day time period. Further action on the contracts is expected during upcoming meetings and will include discussion on the possibility of additional city representation on the Emporia Main Street Board of Directors.
