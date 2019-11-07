Emergency crews responded to the report of a structure fire at a home just off of downtown Emporia Thursday evening.
At about 8:55 p.m. Thursday, scanner traffic indicated a possible structure fire at Fifth Avenue and Congress Street. The home — later confirmed to be located at 405 Congress St. — had heavy smoke pouring out of a window on the second floor.
A Gazette reporter on scene said the occupants of the home were not injured as a result of the blaze. Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said the fire started in the attic of the home and did spread to the main floor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
