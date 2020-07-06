Fruit is in! By which, I mean the beautiful berries, melons and what-not that make apples, oranges and pears more tolerable in the winter.
Blackberries! Raspberries! Peaches! Plums! It’s good to be alive.
You can celebrate these fruits in a lot of different ways; one I particularly like and is so easy, but looks so hard, is fruit in a puff pastry tart. You can easily shape and bake the pastry, which you find in the freezer section. Put down a layer of something to hold the fruit in place, from pudding to cream cheese, and top with fruit.
The richness of the pastry, the sweet (or sour) of the cream, and the sweet, vibrant fruit: what could be better?
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
Easy Puff Pastry Tart Shell
1 package of Puff Pastry (usually Pepperidge Farm)
Pudding of choice, from vanilla to chocolate, pistachio to banana
Or
8 ounces cream cheese
3 Tablespoons sugar, give or take
Fresh fruit, washed, sliced if necessary
So, the puff pastry is in two parts inside the box. If you’re only making 6 or 8 tarts, then you only need half. Set it in the fridge to thaw, or on the counter, and follow the package directions. Re-wrap and freeze the other half.
You could get fussy at this point — and I have — putting a marble slab in the freezer, along with the rolling pin. But if you act fast, just roll out the puff pastry following the directions on the package (flour, flour, flour) — don’t be afraid to roll it out pretty thin — and cut the shape you want.
A large circle made the bottom, another large circle with the middle cut out made the sides. I used graduated biscuit cutters, but you can use anything with a thin lip, such as a pint glass and a juice glass, a wide-mouth jar and a jelly jar. You can use a sharp knife to cut squares, rectangles, diamonds, etc. Be sure to flour your cutters so they don’t stick.
Reroll scraps until you can’t get any more circles. If the dough gets too warm (super-sticky), put it all in the fridge for 15 minutes.
Place a large circle on a non-stick baking mat or piece of parchment paper. Wet the edges with water (or egg wash, or simple syrup). Place the ring on top of the wet area, lightly pinching the exterior edges together. If you use an egg wash or simple syrup, you can brush the top of the pastry. Lightly!
Use a fork to pierce the inside if your shell many times, to keep that part from puffing up the way the outer edge will. If you feel like it, it won’t hurt to put the prepared tarts into the refrigerator another 15 - 30 minutes before baking. But you don’t have to.
Bake according to package directions: 400 degrees, about 15 minutes. Watch them near the end in case your oven is a little off. My gas oven achieves a pale gold color; an electric should be more golden brown.
Allow the tarts to cool, then fill with whatever floats your boat and won’t immediately make the pastry soggy. The tarts are flaky, so be gentle. I like to mix together cream cheese and a little sugar to ease the sour edge (I may even add maple syrup, almond extract, chopped nuts).
You could make a Chantilly cream, an egg custard (chilled), instant pudding or even grab a spray can of whipped cream to fill the center. I put my enhanced cream cheese in a zip-close bag, snip the corner off and use that as a pastry bag to squeeze out just the right amount.
Now, pile your fruit on top. You can jumble it all up, use only one fruit – like strawberry, plum or peach slices fanned out in a circle -- or color-code the dessert: red cherries, blueberries and white peach for Old Glory!
Still have some spray cream? Put a spritz on top and float another slice of fruit as a garnish.
Now, this is important. Once you have made these, the puff pastry will start absorbing the moisture of the toppings. They’ll still be good the next day (I’ve had more than one with coffee for breakfast). However, your fruit tarts are best within a few hours of assembly.
You can pre-cut the fruit, prepare the filing, and pre-bake the tarts the day before, and then assemble it all before your event, or one at a time if it’s just a few of you.
Even if it still tastes good, soggy puff pastry isn’t a nice texture. Next week, I’ll talk about other ways to use puff pastry, and even savory ways to really impress your quarantine bubble.
Stay cool, stay safe.
