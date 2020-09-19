The September meeting was held Sept. 9, and was the first in-person meeting since the spring. Riverside 4-Hers were happy to be together in their normal meeting place at the Miller Methodist Church. There was a lot to discuss during the meeting. Topics included 4-H Week in October, the Allen American Legion request for help with flags on Memorial Day, an upcoming fundraiser opportunity and office elections. Michelle Pringle also announced that the club had won $50 in gift certificates for our work with the Main Street flower bed. Mandy discussed KAP deadlines and the upcoming county wide achievement ceremony. The club sang a song, played 20 questions, and had a nice treat.
Mason Gibson
Reporter
