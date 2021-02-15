Although the Galentine’s pARTy event at Twin Rivers Winery was canceled last minute, the Winery still saw success in their other Valentine’s Day event — the collaborative wine and cheese to go pairing with Vault Meats & Cheeses.
Despite the water main breaking Thursday night, the flooding fortunately did not ruin any product.
“We have a little book shelf down there for our chemistry set for wine stuff,” said bartender Anastasia Turley. “That is what got it the worst, which if anything was going to get in, it was good that it was something very replaceable.”
Everything worked out as best as possible in that situation, she said.
People could preorder one or two pairings of meat and cheese with locally produced wine. The first pairing available was a Melly Red table wine paired with Manchego and Jarlsberg cheese, smoked prosciutto and Toscano salami. The second option was the Loose Caboose port style wine with five-year-old cheddar and pecorino cheeses, bresaola and Napoli salami.
Normally, the pairing would take place in-person at Twin Rivers, but due to the ongoing novel coronavirus Becky Mishler and Becky Smith came up with the take-home pairing idea to celebrate the holiday and adapt to the pandemic.
“We had [a] pretty good success with it,” Anastasia said. “I think we did better than we thought we would.”
People were in and out during business hours on Saturday, picking up pre ordered pairings of pairings of the special. Turley shared that they had given away 10 total packages.
“We said we would be happy if we just sold five,” she said. “So, to double that is definitely very good. Especially for our first year doing this [to go] type of thing.”
The event was to celebrate shopping locally, Turley described. Twin Rivers keeps close ties with businesses in town, like the Sweet Granada and Vault to promote each other and have collaborative specials.
Despite not having any special in-person events, Twin Rivers has been trying to host more but have mostly been sticking to small private events, she said.
“I will not say we are shying away from public events … We have just been playing it by ear with a lot of things,” she said.
However, Twin Rivers is working on new products. There will be a new peach fruit wine available late spring or early summer. Twin Rivers is also working on another round of their first base cider.
“We had a [cranberry] fruit wine last year and I think we had over 300 bottles of that and we sold out of those 300 bottles very quickly,” she said.
Another spontaneous product available is the bottled sangria. Turley explained that it was just a natural product to place, because they did not have to spend a bunch of money buying bottles — they had plenty downstairs to utilize — it was just another way of being “more resourceful and smart.”
Stop by and sample some wines at Twin Rivers from 2 - 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 - 8 p.m. on Friday and noon - 6 p.m. on Saturday at 627 Commercial St.
