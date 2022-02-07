Larry F. Janzen of Emporia died on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Topeka Hospice House in Topeka. He was 84.
Larry was born on April 24, 1937 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Henry and Mary Virginia Kleck Janzen. He married Marcia Ruhnke on November 18, 1964 in Canoga Park, California. She survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Marcia Janzen of Emporia; daughters, Gayle (Fred) Maschewski of Fairview, Sharon (Jay) Williams of Olpe, and Cheryl (John) Stanley of Wanette, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Cody, Jamie, Tyler, Alexandria, Nathan, Nickolas, Aric and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Gracyn, Jackson, Tony, Jr., and River; and sister, MarJean Anderson of Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his father, Henry and Naomi Janzen and mother, Virginia Wyles; grandson, Matthew Griffin.
Larry was the owner and operator of MiniLab TV & Electronics and then later MiniLab Satellites. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and served in the National Guard Reserves.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Fowler Cemetery, Emporia. Visitation will be Monday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to PACE Midland Care EMPORIA can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
