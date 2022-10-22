It’s time to celebrate! Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day is observed annually on the third Wednesday in October. The primary objective of the Chamber of Commerce is strengthening local businesses of all sizes. The best way to honor our organization is to purchase the goods and use the services of our local Chamber businesses. The easiest way to celebrate “Chamber Day” is by shopping local businesses every day of the year: shop, eat, and drink local! There are tons of Chamber member businesses in the Emporia area that are worth exploring. Above all, make this another great reason to celebrate all things local. The establishment of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce was made possible by President William Howard Taft and Charles Nagel, Secretary of Commerce and Labor. Taft created a proposal to give to Congress in 1912 to create an official Chamber of Commerce. He believed there needed to be a professional group of representatives that could speak with government officials on behalf of local businesses and entrepreneurs. Whether they’re raising awareness of regulations, setting initiatives, or campaigning for better markets, the Chamber provides support to the communities they serve. Additionally, your local Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce provides outstanding resources for startups, online businesses, and those looking to advance their business outlook worldwide. The oldest Chamber of Commerce in America is the New York Chamber. It was established in 1768, nearly ten years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The first local chamber of commerce was established in 1773 in Charleston, South Carolina. Soon local chambers started sprouting up across the country. Our own Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1897 — 125 years ago! You can support your local Chamber in a variety of ways every day of the year. Volunteer for an Emporia Chamber event–you’ll find our calendar on our website at emporiakschamber.org. You can give a shout-out to your local Chamber of Commerce and how they benefit your community. While you’re at it, be sure to use #SupportYourLocalChamberOfCommerce to post on social media and spread awareness of the day to show appreciation for your local Chamber. We hope you’ll join us for the delightful and well-loved tradition of the 44th Annual Community Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 29. This year’s theme is “A Joyful Christmas.” The evening begins with the Christmas Dedication at 6:10 p.m. in front of the Trusler Business Center followed by the parade traveling up Commercial from 4th Ave. to 12th Ave. at 7 p.m. Organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in having an entry in this year’s parade can complete an entry form online at emporiakschamber.org/christmas-parade. Paper entry forms are available at the Chamber office at 719 Commercial St. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14. It’s a great day in Emporia! “Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
Let's Talk Business: Time to observe Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
- By Marcia Lawrence Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce
