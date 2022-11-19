The annual White Christmas Open House at Red Rocks State Historic Site on Dec. 4, at 927 Exchange St.
From 2 - 4 p.m. visitors may informally tour the decorated home while listening to seasonal music provided by the Emporia High School Chorale, Irene Diaz’s cello students, and the Emporia State University Flute Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
White Christmas is a thank you gift to the community in appreciation for the support offered throughout the year.
The William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc., thanks Roger Heineken and members of ESU’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity for raking the yard prior to this event; Julie Johnson and the Christmas elves for decorating the home; and the musicians sharing their talents. You all make this event extra special.
