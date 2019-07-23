City commission meets
The Emporia City Commission meets for a study session at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Conference Room 1AB of the Municipal Building. The Chamber of Commerce will present on Ignite Emporia and the commission will hold its final discussion on the 2020 Budget leading into the Aug. 7 public hearing.
Free fans
The Salvation Army still has fans to give away. Walk-ins are welcome from 2 - 5 p.m. Friday. Just bring a photo ID with a Lyon County address and come pick up a free fan, if you have not already received one. No proof of income required. First come, first served: while supplies last.
Back to school assistance
The Salvation Army will accept applications for back to school assistance between today - Friday at 327 Constitution St. Appointments are needed.
All applicants are required to bring picture ID, proof of all persons living in the home, proof of students’ ages, proof of all income or picture ID, food benefits approval statement from DCF and proof of students’ ages. Qualifying students will receive supplies as needed, a back pack and clothing.
For more information or to make an appointment contact Rose or Suzanne at 342-3093.
PlanELC public meeting
The public will have a chance to review proposed changes to the city/county comprehensive plan 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the WLW Auditorium’s Little Theater.
For more information, call City Planning and Zoning Director Joe Foster at 343-4268 or email jfoster@emporia-kansas.gov, or Lyon County Planning, Zoning and Floodplain Management Director Sam Seeley at 341-3471 or email sseeley@lyoncounty.org.
Blood Drive
The Flinthills Mall is hosting a blood drive noon - 6 p.m. Thursday at the mall, 1632 Industrial Rd.
To make an appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org.
A Planet for Goldilocks
The community is invited to learn about the planet’s perfection with a free screening of “A Planet for Goldilocks” at the ESU Peterson Planetarium 2 p.m. today. This film is suitable for sixth grade and older. Seating is limited, so register by calling 340-6451 or emailing chenaultm@emporialibrary.org. Peterson Planetarium is located on campus in the Science Hall, room 31.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Admire Community Center.
Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
FUMC Garage Sale
First United Methodist Church is hosting a “gigantic” garage sale from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 8 a.m. - noon Aug. 3.
Furniture, kitchen items, clothing, accessories, holiday decorations, luggage, fabric, books, collectibles, kids’ toys, office supplies are just an example of what will be for sale. The event is sponsored by First United Methodist Women and proceeds go to both local and regional missions.
WPS meets
Widowed Persons Service meets the first Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at a local restaurant in the Emporia area.
WPS provides a supportive group of individuals who have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without a spouse. Men and women who themselves have been through the grieving process are able to offer special support and friendship to those who are newly widowed. There is no fee or obligation to attend; you will simply purchase your own meal. WPS gathers at 5 p.m. and food orders are placed at 5:30 p.m. Any widowed person is welcome to join for good food and supportive fellowship.
The next meeting is Aug. 6 at Huddle House, 4215 W. U.S. Highway 50
Anyone who has experienced the death of a spouse is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.