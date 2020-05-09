The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Gazette is finally announcing its 2019-20 All-Area Basketball squads.
The first teams include a pair of Emporia High Spartans, as well as a number of other quality student-athletes who aided their teams throughout the year.
The seven-member girls first-team includes three starters from the Olpe Eagles, who were 23-0 after the opening round of the 1A State Tournament in Dodge City. Their fate, however, was left hanging along with dozens of other high school programs in the state and all of the NCAA’s postseason tournaments with the arrival of proactive shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2019-20 Emporia Gazette All-Area Girls First Team
Macy Smith, Olpe, Jr..
Marley Heins, Olpe, Jr.
Neleh Davis, Olpe, Sr.
Mya Tovar, Emporia, Sr.
Khylee Massey, No. Heights, Sr.
Makenzie Higgs, Chase Co., Sr.
Abbi Good, Council Grove, Sr.
Bailey Darbyshire, Hartford, Sr.
Abby Peek, Lebo, So.
Smith, Heins and Davis all anchored the starting lineup for the Olpe girls, who finished their year with a 23-0 mark after winning their sole round at the 1A State Tournament and repeating as Lyon County League regular season and Tournament champions in dominant fashion.
Davis and Smith repeat as First-Team All-Area honorees, while Heins joined the club after earning First-Team All-Lyon County League accolades and emerging as one of Olpe’s most consistent players on both ends of the court.
Tovar was the steadiest player for the Emporia High girls, scoring 7.5 points per game and grabbing almost five rebounds per contest for a Spartan team that averaged fewer than 39 points per game on the season.
Massey has been named First-Team All-Area in all four of her high school seasons, finishing her final year with 16.2 points-per game and 8.3 assists per contest. She was unanimously named First-Team All-Flint Hills League and again earned All-State recognition from numerous other Kansas publications.
Darbyshire also returned as a second-time First-Team All-Area recipient after averaging more than 15 points and almost seven rebounds per game for the Jaguars.
She, as well as Massey and Olpe’s Davis, all passed the 1,000-point career milestone for their respective schools this season.
Good finished her senior campaign as the Braves’ leading scorer, averaging almost 13 points per game and securing more than eight boards per contest.
Higgs was a unanimous selection as First-Team All-Flint Hills League for Chase County, performing at the most consistent clip for the Bulldogs on both ends of the court, scoring in double digits and being among the most effective in CCHS’ staunch defensive performance. She helped the Bulldogs repeat as Flint Hills League Shootout Champs.
Peek scored 13-plus points per game and helped the Wolves battle to 17 wins and the team’s first appearance in the Lyon County League Tournament Championship Game this century.
Second Team recognition
Maya Bishop, Olpe, Jr.
Hattie Fisher, Olpe, Jr.
Gracie Gilpin, Emporia, Soph.
Caleigh Smart, No. Heights, Jr.
Kaylee Simpson, Chase Co., So.
Liz Armstrong, Co. Grove, Fr.
Yolaine Luthi, Madison, Fr
Alli Moore, Lebo, So.
Honorable Mention
Landry Hinkson, Chase Co., Sr.
Shyanne Allen, Co. Grove, Sr.
Paisli Butler, Co. Grove, Jr.
Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, Fr.
Lilah Serrer, Madison, Sr.
2019-20 Boys
All-Area
The Emporia High Spartans relied heavily on their starting five, all of whom received All-Area recognition after EHS advanced to the sub-state title game at Andover, falling one possession shy of taming the Trojans and advancing to 5A State Tournament. Lebo and Madison also displayed powerful seasons, with Lebo falling in the first round of the 1A State Tournament and Madison being upset in the sub-state semifinals.
First Team All-Area
Charles Snyder, Jr., Emporia
Cameron Heiman, Sr., Northern Heights
Tee Preisner, Sr., Northern Heights
Drew Stutesman, So., Madison
Chase Harrison, Jr., Madison
Devan McEwen, Jr., Lebo
Damon Redeker, So., Olpe
Though Skyler Douglas was the Spartans’ leading scorer over the final two weeks of play, it was Snyder’s overall body of work that made him one of the most difficult matchups in the Centennial League game-in and game-out. That also assured him a spot atop the Gazette’s All-Area lineup, averaging almost 22 points and eight rebounds per contest.
Heiman and Preisner combined to create a menacing double-barrel beast against most of the Northern Heights Wildcats’ opponents throughout the season. Heiman averaged more than 20 points and dished out six assists per contest and was named a finalist for Sports in Kansas 2A Player of the Year. Preisner was the Wildcats’ leading rebounder, hauling in 11 boards a game while scoring an average of 13 points on a nightly basis.
Madison finished its season with a 20-4 mark, led often by sophomore Drew Stutesman and junior Chase Harrison.
Stutesman shot 57 percent from the floor and scored almost 15 points with nine boards per game, while Harrison averaged 12.5 points and was 48 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, including a memorable game-winner at the buzzer in the LCL Tournament Championship Game at White Auditorium.
That particular shot led to a victory over Lebo, who themselves were 22-4 on the season and advanced to the 1A State Tournament.
That was in no small part to senior Devan McEwen, who is receiving All-Area honors for the second consecutive season. McEwen was a regular threat on both ends of the court for the Wolves, averaging almost 20 points and six rebounds per game. He was also a finalist for the Sports in Kansas 1A Player of the Year, while receiving a lengthy list of all-state honors.
Olpe’s Damon Redeker earned All-Area recognition on top of his First-Team All-LCL award. Redeker was the most consistent performer for a 16-win Eagles team, scoring 13 points and snaring five rebounds with three assists and two steals per game.
Second Team
Skyler Douglas, Sr., Emporia
Jordan Barnard, Jr., Olpe
Koen Hula, So., Co. Grove
Braden Heins, So., Northern Heights
Kaden Ott, Sr., Lebo
Honorable
Mention
Beau Baumgardner, Sr., Emporia
Connor Hoyt, Sr., Emporia
Hunter Hines, Jr., Emporia
Cody Thomas, Sr., Hartford
Landon Grimmett, Fr., Lebo
Andrew Bailey, Jr., Lebo
Owen Eidman, Jr., Chase Co.
