Courtesy ESU Athletics
KEARNEY, NEB. — In the final regular season action of the season Emporia State came away with two provisional qualifiers, four top three finishes and four personal bests at the Loper Twilight last chance meet in Kearney, Neb.
Travis Morrison had a season’s best 17.10m (56-1.25) to provisionally qualify in the men’s shot put. He placed third in Kearney and moved into the top 25 nationally.
Alyssa Conway added to her list of provisional qualifiers with a toss of 56.35m (184-10) to place third in the women’s hammer. It was her third mark of over 55m in the event this year as she sits tenth on the national list with a few meets left to report.
Brock Merz was second in the men’s 400m hurdles in a time of 55.28 after running a personal best of 15.05 in the 110m hurdles to place sixth earlier in the meet.
Xavier Hall competed in three events and came away with two personal bests. He ran a PR of 21.93 to place fifth in the men’s 200m and after getting a personal best of 10.93 for a 12th place finish in the 100m. He placed fifth in the 110m hurdles in 14.95 to start the day.
Carter Cox ran a personal best of 22.13 to place ninth in the men’s 200m and ran 50.45 to place 11th in the 400m.
Abigael Reid placed third with a time of 1:02.54 while Mary Grace Lassiter was sixth with a time of 1:09.21 in the women’s 400m hurdles.
Kaleb Barber was sixth with a leap of 6.67m (21-10.75) in the men’s long jump.
Holly Brockmeier had a throw of 39.46m (129-5) to place eighth in the women’s javelin.
The list of participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Track & Field National Championships will be announced on Tuesday, May 17. The NCAA Championships will be held May 26-28 at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.
