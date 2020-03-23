Reports of domesticated animals such as dogs carrying — and dying from — COVID-19 have come across national news sites in recent days, but experts from the Centers of Disease Control and the American Veterinary Medical Association agree there is no evidence indicating that pets can carry or spread the virus to other animals or people.
Dr. Scott Gordon, a veterinarian with Emporia Veterinary Hospital, said it would be "unlikely" for animals to contract or spread the disease.
"At this point in time, the only thing I would know is if an infected person was loving on their animal and then someone else did the exact same thing," Gordon said. "That might be a possibility. We don't know for sure, but I wouldn't recommend it, just in case."
Dr. Floyd Dorsey of Dorsey Animal Clinic said that while coronaviruses are common in animals, he agreed there is no current indication that COVID-19 spreads to dogs and cats. He said part of routine vaccinations that are given to dogs includes protection against certain strains of coronaviruses.
"You really shouldn't have to worry about it for animals," Dorsey said. "But you should follow a routine to limit exposure."
Gordon said he would recommend anyone who is ill to try and find someone to help care for their pet, to try and give them one less thing to worry about during what could be a difficult illness.
"If you're sick with that, you certainly don't want to pick up anything else that could transfer from the animal to you that normally wouldn't," he said. "When you are immunocompromised, it's easier for that to happen to you."
Otherwise, Gordon said it's important for people to maintain proper hygiene guidelines as recommended by the CDC.
"When you have pretty close direct contact, I would just be on the side of safety and practice good hygiene after that," he said.
Dorsey said as long as you practice those good hygiene tips and follow guidelines to limit exposure, there are some positives to look at during this time.
"You get to spend more time with your animals," he said. "If they get sick or injured, we're still here."
Both Emporia Veterinary Hospital and Dorsey Animal Clinic have adjusted their operations during the pandemic.
Dorsey said the clinic has canceled all elective procedures effective immediately, including grooming, spaying and neutering, and dental appointments. He said the idea was to limit the number of staff on-site at any given time in order to maintain social distance practices.
The clinic has also made it so only one person can come inside with their pet at a time, and has staggered appointments so patients do not have interaction with one another. This gives the clinic time to clean and disinfect all surfaces between visits.
"We are trying to help people socially distance while still caring for their pets," Dorsey said, adding that the AVMA is pushing to have veterinarians classified as essential business. "If we were to go into a lockdown, we would continue to practice in a limited way."
Dorsey said the clinic set up a table in the lobby where medications and bills are laid out for customers to pick up. They are taking payments either over the phone or by check, limiting contact as much as possible.
"It definitely is not business as usual," he said.
Gordon said Emporia Veterinary Hospital is also making accommodations for pet owners during this time.
"If people are scared to come into our business or office, we are happy to come out to their cars or trucks and bring the animal in and then we can report back to them," Gordon said. "If they want to drop it off, we can call them when its done, or if we need to hospitalize the patient, we can do that."
On Monday, the Emporia Veterinary Hospital announced it was closing its lobby to the public in a Facebook post.
"We have decided to close our lobby," the post read. "Please call 620-342-6515 from the parking lot and we will serve you from the car. We will bring your pet into the hospital and return them to you. If you have a medication order, please call ahead to serve you more quickly."
At the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia, Executive Director Lisa Keith said staff was taking steps to keep the zoo's endangered primates — the lemurs and tamarins — safe during the pandemic.
"Our contracted vet, Dr. Richard Mendoza, contacted us about precautions that we should be taking for our primates after receiving info from the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians," Keith said. "I think it's important to remember the primates housed at the zoo are listed as 'endangered.' Our goal is to protect our staff and the animals in our care to the best of our ability."
The zoo's staff are using protective gear, such as masks and latex gloves, when entering the primate exhibits. Before the zoo closed to the public last week, the areas near the primates had been closed to visitors. Keith said as more is learned about COVID-19, the zoo's staff will make more changes as needed to keep its animals safe.
"We don't know enough about this virus and are being flexible when new information comes to light," Keith said.
For more information on animals and COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/animals.html.
