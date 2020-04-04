Emporia - Leonarda Nuessen Henderson, 88, passed away at Emporia Place Assisted Living on April 2, 2020.
Leonarda Marie Schmidt was born on March 15, 1932 in Emporia, Kansas to Leonard and Ida (Sterbenz) Schmidt. She was the oldest girl of 10 children and grew up on the family farm east of Olpe, KS helping her mother care for the younger siblings. As a child, Leonarda learned to play the piano and took great joy in sharing her gift with family and friends throughout her entire life. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe. Her devotion to her Catholic faith supported her throughout her life.
Leonarda graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1950. On June 9, 1951 she married Clayton Nuessen and together they started the Nuessen Dairy Farm south of Olpe. Milking the cows each day became a shared labor of love for them. When they were not hard at work Clayton and Leonarda enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle, and attending dances with friends. They were blessed with 5 children all of whom were raised on the family farm. Clayton passed away on April 7, 1978. Following Clayton’s death Leonarda moved to Emporia, Kansas.
Leonarda married Larry Henderson on December 9, 1982 in Topeka, Kansas. They moved to Havre, Montana for a short time and then settled in Minot, North Dakota. They were later divorced.
In 2002 Leonarda returned to Emporia. Moving back to the area where she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends brought her great pleasure. Leonarda was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a dedicated volunteer with Birthright of Emporia and was devoted to sharing the rosary each week with residents of local nursing homes. She remained in her own home until her move into Emporia Place in October 2018. There she found happiness in entertaining other residents by playing the piano and joining in the singing of some of her favorite songs.
Leonarda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton Nuessen; brothers, Clarence Schmidt, Kenneth Schmidt, and Larry Schmidt; and sister, Donita Simons. She is survived by sons, Darald (Jane) of Lawrence, KS, Clinton (Juleen) of Madison, KS, Alan (Machelle) of Olpe, KS, Gail of Gardner, KS; daughter, Leanne Haag (Michael) of Olpe, KS; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
The family suggest memorial contributions to Maydale Cemetery for improvements. Contributions can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, KS 66801.
A private mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church and graveside service at Maydale Cemetery are planned.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
