On Feb. 1, Northern Heights FCCLA started its competitive season. They competed against other members of District H, consisting of Chase, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, Anderson, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Linn, and Bourbon counties. Their competitions consisted of presenting professional presentations called Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. These events fall into many different categories to help grow each member and set them up for academic and career success.
Northern Heights FCCLA represented its chapter and school extremely well as the only chapter from District H to have all members qualify for the state competition in April! To qualify to compete at state, they must have received a score of silver and been either first or second place in their category. These members are very excited to compete at the state to get more leadership experience and get the opportunity to qualify for nationals.
The results are as follows:
Kailyn Schlimme — Career Investigation Level III — Gold
Addisyn Hinrichs — Career Investigation Level II — Silver
Piper Hall & Abigail Sull — Chapter in Review Portfolio Level III — Gold
Harlan Badger & Kelton Bish — Chapter Website Level II
Mariah Anstey — Entrepreneurship Levell II — Silver
Bethany DeDonder, Addison Landgren & Preston Patton — Interior Design Level III — Gold
Leo DeDonder — Job Interview Level II — Gold
Dylan Kosinski — Job Interview Level III — Gold
Taylor Pringle — Promote and Publicize Level III — Gold
