Douglas E. Thorne of Lebo, Kansas, passed away early Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home. He was 70 years old.
Doug was born July 3, 1950, in Emporia, KS, the son of Alton and Margaret (Jones) Thorne. He grew up in Lebo and graduated from Lebo High School. Following high school he farmed and from 1971 until 1977 he served in the United States Army Reserve.
On July 2, 1977, he and Karen Sue Pottorff were married. They became the parents of two sons and a daughter.
Doug worked as a concrete foreman for Fleur-Daniel during the construction of the Wolf Creek Generating Station. He then started Thorne and Sons Construction Company and later was a partner in EWR LLC before starting TWS with his sons, which he was still operating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Margaret.
He leaves his wife, Karen; his sons, Benjamin Thorne and Cheyanne Hutchison, and Brett Thorne, all of Lebo; his daughter, Abby Davis and husband Blake of Silver Lake, KS; five grandchildren, Cora, Thorne, and Elijah Davis, Dixie Hutchison, and Austin Houston; three sisters, Norma Jones and husband Dave of Lebo, Connie Lambert of Lake Kahola, and Linda Jones of Osage City; a number of nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
In earlier years Doug liked to hunt and fish, but his true passion was his family and friends.
Cremation is planned. Services are pending.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand
Hospice and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral
Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
