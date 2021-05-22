The Emporia High School Theatre received 10 award nominations in the 2021 Theatre Kansas Awards for its April production of “Children of Eden.”

The awards are given to recognize excellence in Kansas high school musical theatre productions.

Nominations includes:

Overall Production

Direction of Show - Kacie Hastings

Leading Actress - Christina Noble-Speedie

Leading Actor - Orion Turner

Ensemble/Chorus

Small Ensemble - The Snake

Orchestra Direction - Riley Day

Choreography/Staging - Kacie Hastings

Costume Design - Christina Noble-Speedie

Lobby Display - Orion Turner

The awards will be announced June 11.

