The Emporia High School Theatre received 10 award nominations in the 2021 Theatre Kansas Awards for its April production of “Children of Eden.”
The awards are given to recognize excellence in Kansas high school musical theatre productions.
Nominations includes:
Overall Production
Direction of Show - Kacie Hastings
Leading Actress - Christina Noble-Speedie
Leading Actor - Orion Turner
Ensemble/Chorus
Small Ensemble - The Snake
Orchestra Direction - Riley Day
Choreography/Staging - Kacie Hastings
Costume Design - Christina Noble-Speedie
Lobby Display - Orion Turner
The awards will be announced June 11.
