Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Unlawful use of credit card, 400 Peyton St., Hopkins, 9:11
Disorderly conduct, 315 S. Market St., 2:30 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 12th Ave. and State St., 3:09 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Fourth Ave. and State St., 5:03 p.m.
Injury accident, location and time redacted
Motor vehicle hit and run – pedestrian, W. South Ave. and State St., 8:23 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 8:40 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Traffic stop, 200 W. Highway 50, 8:23 a.m.
Lost property, location redacted, 9:44 a.m.
Parking problem, 500 Road 240, Americus, 1:23 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 220 and Burlingame Rd., 9:37 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Vehicle burglary, 1200 Tomahawk Rd., 10:46 a.m.
Theft 1400 W. Sixth Ave., 11:52 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 400 Commercial St., 2:23 p.m.
Theft, 2900 W. 15th Ave., 2:08 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 2000 Holiday Dr., 2:52 p.m.
Burglary, 700 E. 12th Ave., 11:01 p.m.
Courts
Muhammad Akram, 9409 E. Shannon Woods, Wichita, rental housing mini. standard violation, June 26
Hayden Beardsley, 2754 Redbud St., Marion, DUI, July 16
Nicole Sumpter, 915 E. Logan Ave., one way and ignition interlock device required, July 16
Gabriela Rodriguez-Perez, 14 S. Rural, fail to yield and no driver’s license, July 17
Elizabeth Jowers, 1912 Briarcliff Ln., speeding, July 17
Derek Stahnke, 1336 John Brown Rd., Williamsburg, improper backing, July 17
Quinten Ward, 1526 Watson St., illegal tag and no proof of insurance, July 18
Maria Ranqel, 326 S. Exchange St., speeding, July 18
Daniella Gonzalez, 1302 East St. Lot 29, no driver’s license, July 18
Gustavo Rios, 15 E. Washington St., fail to yield and no driver’s license, July 18
Stephen Bennett, 611 Chestnut St., domestic battery, July 18
Ashley Payton, 2709 Regency Dr., DUI, endanger a child, fail to report accident and reckless driving, July 18
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
