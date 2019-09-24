Cleata Rae Dieker, of Emporia, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Holiday Resort Care Center at the age of 86.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia. The rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
