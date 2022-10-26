CareArc and Lyon County Public Health will begin distributing both the pediatric Moderna and the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines. These booster vaccines are available for children ages 5 - 11.
These boosters target two Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are by far the most contagious versions of SARS-CoV-2 to date, accounting for nearly 90% of cases in the United States.
CareArc is also offering Omicron booster for people older than 12 years old. The CDC recommends the new bivalent vaccine as a booster dose at least two months following your most recent COVID-19 vaccination. The primary series of COVID-19 vaccines is available for those 6 months and up.
To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, please call 620-342-4864.
CareArc’s COVID-19 vaccine schedule is as follows:
Monday - Adult Moderna (18+) both bivalent (boosters) and monovalent (primary series)
Tuesday - Pediatric Moderna (6+) bivalent (boosters) and monovalent
(6 mo.+ primary series)
Wednesday - Adult Pfizer (12+) both bivalent (boosters) and monovalent (primary series)
Thursday - Pediatric Pfizer (5+) bivalent (boosters) and monovalent
(6 mo.+ primary series)
“In the past, we have seen a winter spike in cases, and we are assuming this year will be no different,” said Melissa Smith, Community Health Manager. “By getting your children vaccinated against COVID now, it will help protect them from illness and keep them in school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.