Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Parking problem, 400 Commercial St., 10:36 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 900 Graham St., 1:14 p.m.

Possession of controlled substance, 200 E. 6th Ave., 2:24 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:59 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 Washington St., 5:48 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Battery, 500 Mechanic St., 6:36 p.m.

Communications offense, 500 E. 12th Ave., 7:45 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 9th Ave and Merchant St., 11:53 p.m.

Friday

Suspicious person, 2600 W. Highway 50, 12:27 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 10:58 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 1000 Homewood St., 5:32 p.m.

Battery, 600 Clark St., 7:54 p.m.

Criminal trespassing, 300 S. Merchant St., 8:00 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:37 p.m.

Overdose, Information redacted

Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave., 10:19 p.m.

Injury accident, 1400 Center St., 10:52 p.m.

Saturday

Suspicious vehicle, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 12:46 a.m.

Activity warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 7:55 a.m.

Fire, Lawrence St. and W. 15th Ave., 10:48 a.m.

Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and East St., 11:42 a.m.

Protection order violation, Information redacted

Traffic stop, 1300 E. 6th Ave., 1:57 p.m.

Missing person, 500 Mechanic St., 6:16 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Moonlight Circle, 6:32 p.m.

Injury accident, 2700 W. 18th Ave., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Battery, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:42 p.m.

Sick person, Information redacted

Monday

Unknown medical problem, Information redacted

Sheriff

Thursday

Lost property, Near city limits, 11:07 a.m.

Protection order violation, Information redacted

Animal at large, Road 190 and Road D, Emporia, 4:22 p.m.

Animal at large, 800 Highway 170, Reading, 5:32 p.m.

Friday

Interfering with law enforcement officer, 1700 Road E5, Emporia 1:14 a.m.

Saturday

Animal at large, 3000 Road P, Allen, 9:38 a.m.

Lost property, Within city limits, 11:10 a.m.

Vehicle fire, 400 W. Highway 50, Emporia, 3:02 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 100 Franklin St., Reading, 9:33 p.m.

Sunday 

Welfare check, information redacted

Traffic stop, E. Copley Ave. and S. Mechanic St., 10:03 p.m.

Monday

Non injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 2:10 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Theft - late report, 600 Lincoln St., 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Shoplifting, 100 W. 12th Ave., 2:54 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 700 W. 6th Ave., 5:58 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 200 Commercial St., 8:19 a.m.

Burglary - Late report, 800 Mechanic St., 1:26 p.m.

Burglary - In progress, 300 Wilson St., 11:24 p.m.

Saturday

Theft - Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 10:08 a.m.

Shoplifting, 1300 Mechant St., 11:51 a.m.

Fraud - Checks, 2000 Industrial Rd., 7:29 p.m.

Sunday 

Burglary - In progress, 400 Rural St., 8:14 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Burglary - late report, 2700 Road L, Emporia, 5:27 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.