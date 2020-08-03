Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Parking problem, 400 Commercial St., 10:36 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 900 Graham St., 1:14 p.m.
Possession of controlled substance, 200 E. 6th Ave., 2:24 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Washington St., 5:48 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Battery, 500 Mechanic St., 6:36 p.m.
Communications offense, 500 E. 12th Ave., 7:45 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 9th Ave and Merchant St., 11:53 p.m.
Friday
Suspicious person, 2600 W. Highway 50, 12:27 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 10:58 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1000 Homewood St., 5:32 p.m.
Battery, 600 Clark St., 7:54 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 300 S. Merchant St., 8:00 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:37 p.m.
Overdose, Information redacted
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave., 10:19 p.m.
Injury accident, 1400 Center St., 10:52 p.m.
Saturday
Suspicious vehicle, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 12:46 a.m.
Activity warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 7:55 a.m.
Fire, Lawrence St. and W. 15th Ave., 10:48 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and East St., 11:42 a.m.
Protection order violation, Information redacted
Traffic stop, 1300 E. 6th Ave., 1:57 p.m.
Missing person, 500 Mechanic St., 6:16 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Moonlight Circle, 6:32 p.m.
Injury accident, 2700 W. 18th Ave., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Battery, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:42 p.m.
Sick person, Information redacted
Monday
Unknown medical problem, Information redacted
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, Near city limits, 11:07 a.m.
Protection order violation, Information redacted
Animal at large, Road 190 and Road D, Emporia, 4:22 p.m.
Animal at large, 800 Highway 170, Reading, 5:32 p.m.
Friday
Interfering with law enforcement officer, 1700 Road E5, Emporia 1:14 a.m.
Saturday
Animal at large, 3000 Road P, Allen, 9:38 a.m.
Lost property, Within city limits, 11:10 a.m.
Vehicle fire, 400 W. Highway 50, Emporia, 3:02 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 100 Franklin St., Reading, 9:33 p.m.
Sunday
Welfare check, information redacted
Traffic stop, E. Copley Ave. and S. Mechanic St., 10:03 p.m.
Monday
Non injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 2:10 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - late report, 600 Lincoln St., 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Shoplifting, 100 W. 12th Ave., 2:54 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 700 W. 6th Ave., 5:58 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 200 Commercial St., 8:19 a.m.
Burglary - Late report, 800 Mechanic St., 1:26 p.m.
Burglary - In progress, 300 Wilson St., 11:24 p.m.
Saturday
Theft - Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 10:08 a.m.
Shoplifting, 1300 Mechant St., 11:51 a.m.
Fraud - Checks, 2000 Industrial Rd., 7:29 p.m.
Sunday
Burglary - In progress, 400 Rural St., 8:14 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Burglary - late report, 2700 Road L, Emporia, 5:27 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
