The Friends of the Library spring book sale will take place on March 25–30 at 618 Mechanic St., just north of the library.
Friends members enjoy early access to the sale as part of their membership. The Friends Member Preview Sale is 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 25.
The spring book sale is open to everyone as follows:
Mar. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (full price)
Mar. 26, 1–5 p.m. (full price)
Bag days are:
Mar. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ($10/bag)
Mar. 28, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ($10/bag)
Mar. 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ($5/bag)
Mar. 30, 9 a.m.-noon ($2/bag)
The Friends host several book sales each year at the Friends building at 618 Mechanic St. Donations are brought in and sorted throughout the year and then sold to the community; proceeds go to support the Emporia Public Library.
The mission of the Friends of the Emporia Public Library is to provide support for the library’s programs, help the library achieve its mission, and to be an advocate within the community in support of the library.
For more information and to join the Friends of the Emporia Public Library, please email friends@emporialibrary.org, visit the website at emporialibrary.org/epl-friends, or stop by the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.