It’s been a busy five months for Chris Albrecht.
A teacher at Fred W. Hill School in Brockport, New York, Albrecht headed west for the summer to Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice, Nebraska where he took part in an internship through the National Park Service called the “Teacher-Ranger-Teacher" program.
Albrecht visited Emporia for the first time last year when he was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. The veteran teacher stopped back through Emporia on his way back to New York last week for a short visit with NTHF Director Carol Strickland because, he said, it was important for him to continue to — safely and responsibly — reconnect with a community that welcomed him as family.
“The greatest gift that I’ve been given with the National Teachers Hall of Fame are the people that I’ve met and stayed in contact with,” he said during a visit with The Emporia Gazette last week. “They are great stewards for education, and I like to be around that. And, the City of Emporia is full of welcoming people.”
Albrecht was inducted in the National Teachers Hall of Fame in 2019 after a 25-year-long career in teaching. He has spent his entire career at Fred W. Hill School, along with his teaching partner Amy Stoker, where he has carved an incredible impact for the students he works with every day. He credits that decades-long partnership with Stoker along with Lisa Kennedy, his classroom aide of nine years, for his success both in and out of the classroom.
“I think one of the things that holds us back as a world is the fear of failing and the fear of succeeding,” Albrecht said. “When you have people that surround you that won’t condemn you because you fail or condemn you because you’ve succeeded, then it opens up a whole new world of willingness to try and be creative and create things. A great teacher creates an environment where students feel the same way, so it’s no different for adults than children.”
That creativity helped immensely when education stood still in March when Albrecht’s face-to-face school year was cut short as the novel coronavirus pandemic ramped up in the United States. Like teachers around the country, Albrecht found himself with just a few days to modify in-person lesson plans and activities to virtual formats for his fourth-grade class.
“We had four days to plan,” he said, with a bemused laugh. “Never schedule a super-intense conference day for Friday the 13th.”
With only days to come up with a plan for virtual learning, Albrecht said the one thing he wanted to be successful with was keeping learning fun for his students.
“We did crafts on Sunday night,” he said. “At 7 p.m. Sundays with my weird hat on, because I wear a lot of strange things. Reading to the kids. We had pajama parties. I would say that the things that I did successfully it was because I never took the fun out of learning.”
Albrecht is always looking for ways to engage his students in the classroom, and his passion for the trade is palpable. As a language arts teacher, Albrecht said one of his main focuses in the classroom is emphasizing the importance of literacy with his students. When those students were suddenly looking at him from behind a screen, the challenge in pinpointing those weaknesses become even greater.
“I do believe literacy is a very big deal, and I would say as big of a pandemic as we have right now with the virus,” he said. “If you want to talk about an educational pandemic, illiteracy is a pandemic in this country right now and it needs to be addressed. I think as a society, we need to do a better job with reading and writing and that’s kind of where I’m focusing my attention right now.”
In a world where screens have become the standard in education, Albrecht stresses the importance of novels. Literacy.
“We read in snippets,” he said. “We text, we read emails, but we don’t read novels — that extended reading time is something everybody needs where we read for 30 minutes a day. I don’t see it as frequently anymore. Some people might be reading books on their computers, but I think what’s interesting is what we were learning to read at the elementary grades and starting to understand things through reading, now we’re starting to learn to read in the middle grades. So, those middle school grades are where the elementary grades used to be. By that point, reading was solid and we were reading to learn.”
The problem, Albrecht says, leads to high school-aged students and even adults who struggle with reading. The solution? Well, that could be found in the quick retooling done in March across the country.
“The dream of a teacher to is have all of our kids in school, but I would be remiss if I didn’t say that between my partner and I, between the two of us there were about six or seven who actually did better online than they did in person,” Albrecht said. “And a lot of the kids, they need to be back in school. That says, ‘one size doesn’t fit all’ when it comes to education and that was a silver lining when it comes to this whole thing. So, when you talk about redefining education — I don’t think it’s redefining or relooking at education. I think it’s looking at our children and seeing what shoe fits best on that kid, because everyone is different. We need to be more sensitive to the learning styles and needs of every student that we have.”
Albrecht said part of that outlook has also come from his recent stint in the Midwest which, even in the midst of a global pandemic, gave him an opportunity to safely interact with a wide variety of people while continuing to learn and develop educational programming. He found out in March that he was accepted in the Teacher-Ranger-Teacher program and had been placed at Homestead. Then lockdowns started and schools shutdown. Albrecht considered staying home, but ultimately decided that, if he could quarantine when he got to Nebraska, social distance and abide by public health guidelines, it would be safe to travel.
“I think sometimes when we’re forced out of our comfort zone, some of our best work happens,” he said. “I think it’s a natural instinct of a person to gravitate toward what they’re comfortable with, people they’re comfortable with, things they’re comfortable with. So when we’re forced out of that comfort zone, sometimes we discover things that are even better, and the classic example would be this summer.”
The Homestead National Monument of America commemorates the passage of the Homestead Act of 1862, which allowed any qualified person to claim up to 160 acres of federally-owned land in exchange for five years of residence and the cultivation and improvement of the property. Albrecht said the experience taught him a lot about settlers across the country. He focused on women homesteaders in particular, learning that a number of single women crossed the border from Canada to procure land in states where women could be the head of household.
He’ll take the experience back with him as he adjusts to a new school year. Where, even though he’s been in the game for so long, he feels as though he’s starting all over. Albrecht stressed the importance of open communication between teachers, administrators, support staff, parents and students. And, teachers, don’t be afraid to take care of yourselves.
“As teachers, we need to make sure that we’re mentally well and physically well,” Albrecht said. “Take time to exercise, have a social life still, because if we don’t, we’re not going to be effective teachers. We need to be happy if we’re going to project happiness, and I noticed in the spring that online learning is actually more consuming than classroom learning. It’s harder sitting in and Zooming.”
It’s also important for everyone to come together — even if they don’t agree with everything – in order to keep moving forward.
“A challenge like we’re facing right now, it doesn’t seem as big to me, because I know we’re unified in what we do, we might not all agree about what we do, but we care about each other,” Albrecht said. “Maybe we can use that opportunity to bring back those good old-fashioned things like the family walk, playing at the park, reading. Maybe there’s a silver lining in what we’re going through right now. It could change the world.”
