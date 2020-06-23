As a candidate for the Lyon County Commission, my main focus is on the budget and taxes. In short, I do not believe that growing government is in our best interests at this time. Taxpayers have been strapped for years, and 2020 has been a year to be remembered, to say the least.
So what does the budget of Lyon County look like? In short, the budget for Lyon County in 2012 was a total of $21.5 million. The 2020 budget is $29.2 million, an increase of 26.5 percent, or about twice the rate of inflation. Lyon County is not a wealthy county. In fact, by per capita income, we rank 103rd out of 105 counties. Our tax rates are far from the back of the pack, however. Currently, the mill levy sits right at 60 mills. For comparison, here are a few similarly-sized counties and their mill levy rates (2018 data):
Crawford County: 50.2 mills
Saline County: 38.4 Mills
Riley County: 40.9 mills
Pratt County: 52.5 mills
Ford County: 45.5 mills
Reno County: 41.1 mills
I wish I could tell you that there is an easy fix, but there just isn’t. Every department that receives funding is a worthy cause.
Sometimes, however, permanent year over year growth is not possible. 2020 may prove to be a year that Lyon County must tighten its belt to relieve cash-strapped property and business owners. As a candidate for the Lyon County Commission, I commit to giving the budget my full attention. I will try to find ways to save money so that we can keep our roads smooth and our streets safe without overburdening taxpayers. I will be a representative of the people of Lyon County to Lyon County.
I hope to have your vote on August 4th.
Jarom Smith,
Candidate for Lyon County Commission 3rd District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.