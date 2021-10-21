Red Rocks State Historic Site will close out its fall programming schedule with Lori DeWinkler's "History and Mysteries at the White Family Gravesite at Maplewood Cemetery."
The program is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at 927 Exchange St. DeWinkler's program includes a memorial service for Mary Katherine White, who died 100 years ago at age 16.
DeWinkler will speak about the White family graves at Maplewood Cemetery and share how she was able to locate the unmarked graves of William Allen White’s father, Dr. Allen White, his mother, Mary Ann Hattan White, his infant brother, and maternal uncle using dowsing rods.
After the program on the grounds of Red Rocks State Historic Site, those interested can caravan to Maplewood Cemetery to the White Family gravesite.
The program is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend the program are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for social distancing. Audience members not wishing to go to the cemetery, may tour Red Rocks which opens at 11 a.m. as the program concludes. Red Rocks is the legendary home of the William Allen White family.
