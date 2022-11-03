CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has announced the purchase of the Earl Center, located at 1601 State St., from Emporia State University, and the receipt of a large grant from the Sunderland Foundation.
According to a written release, the purchase "completes a major objective of the agency’s ongoing “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground” capital campaign, allowing CrossWinds to consolidate the services of six Emporia locations into a campus-style setting."
CrossWinds announced the purchse of the former Chi Omega Sorority House, 1519 Merchant St., last year. The mental health center currently operates out of 15 buildings throughout its seven-county coverage area, eight of which are located in Emporia. With the land lease on the agency’s current 1000 Lincoln St. headquarters expiring, CrossWinds established “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground” with a goal of combining six existing locations into a two-building, campus-style setting.
By completion in 2024, the 38,000 sq. ft. hub will serve as an administrative center for support staff and programs throughout all seven counties. In addition to providing consumers more fluid access to vital treatment offerings, agency leadership believe the project will promote collaboration among staff, pave the way for same-day access to care, expand emergency services, increase classroom capacity for child-based programming, and continue to establish CrossWinds as a valuable community safety net for the residents of East Central Kansas.
“CrossWinds is thrilled to have found two nearby locations that will serve as a headquarters for our local services and provide a hub for the work we do in the other six counties we serve,” said CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham. “It has always been our objective to make access to treatment easier and services more streamlined for our consumers. We thank Emporia State for its willingness to support the ongoing mental health and wellness of our communities.”
CrossWinds celebrated the long partnership with ESU, including collaboration with college students through internships, and educational opportunities.
"CrossWinds has employed hundreds of ESU graduates in a variety of roles, taking advantage of their strong education and degrees," the release said.
CrossWinds remains in the process of raising funds for both the purchase of the two new buildings as well as the renovations needed to support the important work that will be going on in them. In addition to providing consumers more fluid access to vital treatment offerings, agency leadership believes the project will promote collaboration among staff, pave the way for same-day access to care, expand emergency services, increase classroom capacity for child-based programming, and continue to establish CrossWinds as a valuable community behavioral health safety net for the residents of East Central Kansas.
In a separate announcement, CrossWinds announced the receipt of a $750,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation toward the campaign. The "Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground" campaign has now raised just under $4 million.
“CrossWinds is incredibly grateful for the Sunderland Foundation and is humbled by their gift to our ‘Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground’ capital campaign,” Cunningham said. “Their assistance will play a major role in helping us meet our overall fundraising goal so that we can continue to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. This grant award is impactful not just for our agency, but for everyone in our coverage area.”
