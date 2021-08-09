The Emporia Gazette
Art inspired by hope, painting, photography and celebrating young artists were just a few of the offerings during August’s Emporia First Friday Art Walk last week.
Beacon for Hope’s Art for Suicide Prevention art show was the featured event during the evening, with artwork submitted by a variety of local artists on display at the Emporia Granada Theatre. All of the art was inspired by hope in some way.
“It was amazing,” said Beacon for Hope executive director Melissa Owen. “The artwork was so powerful with the artist statements with each piece. So many people were moved by the 24 pieces we had. The community had positive comments about our work and the need, especially right now, for awareness and support.”
Owen said there were three artists who took home prizes during the organization’s show.
Kirsten Brooks was the top winner with her self portrait with her kids.
Fifteen-year-old Natasha Lutes earned second place with her human heart painting, which included quotes of positivity surrounding the heart.
Andrew Johnson was the third place winner with his wood burning piece of “Hope.”
At Trox Gallery and Gifts, Onalee Nicklin showed off storybook art and some of her original drawings from the recently published “Ava, A Year of Adventure in the Life of an American Avocet.” The book was written by Mandy Kern, while Nicklin provided illustrations.
Some of the community’s younger artists were celebrated at the Emporia Arts Center’s Shaping the Future: A Young Artists’ Exhibition. Children ages 5 - 18 created art for the exhibition, now on display through Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.