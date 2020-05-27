Willie Pearl Meier

Willie Pearl “Iceberg” Meier, 86,
passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at
Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
She was born April 15, 1934 in
Kansas City, Kansas the daughter
of Lee J. and Charlotte T. Francis
Clevenger. Willie attended
Wyandotte High School where she
graduated with the Class of 1952.
While waitressing at a local
Truck Stop Willie met the love of
her life Bruce Meier. They were joined in marriage on
January 10, 1968 in Kansas City, Kansas. They moved
to Greeley, Kansas in 1973 where Willie spent her time
as a homemaker. Willie and Bruce later lived in Garnett
and then Burlington where they owned and operated
the local Kerr McGee Station. They later lived in Gridley
before spending five years in South Dakota. After five
years Willie and Bruce moved back to Waverly before
making their home in Hartford in 1987.
After settling in Hartford, Willie worked as a CNA
and CMA at Sunset Manor in Waverly and later for
Hartford Manor. She also began a 30 year labor of love
as a member of the Guardianship Program. Willie and
Bruce also owned and operated their own semi truck.
Willie possessed a love for life and always took time to
share that experience with those around her. She found
great satisfaction making and delivering her homemade
afghans to the veterans at the Topeka VA Hospital during
the holidays.
Willie will live on in the hearts and memories of
her daughters, Debbie Black and her husband Roy of
Hartford, Stephanie Bess of Hartford, and Darlynn Willis
and her significant other Gary Masten of Hartford;
two sons, Kevin Lee Meier and his wife Gaile of Boise,
Idaho and Charlie Meier and his wife Galyn of New
Strawn; a brother, David Clevenger and his wife Hiroko
of Spokane, Washington; thirteen grandchildren and
twelve great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lorra Meier
in Anchorage, Alaska; numerous extended family and
a host of dear friends. Willie was preceded in death by
her husband, Bruce “Old Blue” in 1999. She was also
preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Marshall and a
brother, Jack Clevenger.
Willie’s wishes were to be cremated and inurned next
to her husband in the Hartford Cemetery. Inurnment will
be announced at a later date. The family would appreciate
memorial contributions being made to St. Jude’s Children’s
Hospitals and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral
Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences
may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
