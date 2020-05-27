Willie Pearl Meier

Willie Pearl “Iceberg” Meier, 86,

passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at

Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

She was born April 15, 1934 in

Kansas City, Kansas the daughter

of Lee J. and Charlotte T. Francis

Clevenger. Willie attended

Wyandotte High School where she

graduated with the Class of 1952.

While waitressing at a local

Truck Stop Willie met the love of

her life Bruce Meier. They were joined in marriage on

January 10, 1968 in Kansas City, Kansas. They moved

to Greeley, Kansas in 1973 where Willie spent her time

as a homemaker. Willie and Bruce later lived in Garnett

and then Burlington where they owned and operated

the local Kerr McGee Station. They later lived in Gridley

before spending five years in South Dakota. After five

years Willie and Bruce moved back to Waverly before

making their home in Hartford in 1987.

After settling in Hartford, Willie worked as a CNA

and CMA at Sunset Manor in Waverly and later for

Hartford Manor. She also began a 30 year labor of love

as a member of the Guardianship Program. Willie and

Bruce also owned and operated their own semi truck.

Willie possessed a love for life and always took time to

share that experience with those around her. She found

great satisfaction making and delivering her homemade

afghans to the veterans at the Topeka VA Hospital during

the holidays.

Willie will live on in the hearts and memories of

her daughters, Debbie Black and her husband Roy of

Hartford, Stephanie Bess of Hartford, and Darlynn Willis

and her significant other Gary Masten of Hartford;

two sons, Kevin Lee Meier and his wife Gaile of Boise,

Idaho and Charlie Meier and his wife Galyn of New

Strawn; a brother, David Clevenger and his wife Hiroko

of Spokane, Washington; thirteen grandchildren and

twelve great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lorra Meier

in Anchorage, Alaska; numerous extended family and

a host of dear friends. Willie was preceded in death by

her husband, Bruce “Old Blue” in 1999. She was also

preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Marshall and a

brother, Jack Clevenger.

Willie’s wishes were to be cremated and inurned next

to her husband in the Hartford Cemetery. Inurnment will

be announced at a later date. The family would appreciate

memorial contributions being made to St. Jude’s Children’s

Hospitals and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral

Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences

may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

