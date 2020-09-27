The Spartans returned to their winning ways Friday night, toppling Highland Park on the road 30-8. Senior running back Camden Kirmer blazed the path with three touchdowns and junior quarterback Cam Geitz completed eight passes for 124 yards and touchdown in the victory. EHS will next meet with Washburn Rural Oct. 2 at home. Here’s what happened elsewhere across the local high school football scene this weekend:
Lebo 60, Hartford 14
Lebo kept its foot on the pedal Friday night, taking care of business in the air and on the ground to take down the Jaguars in a meeting of area programs. For a fourth-straight week, the Wolves (4-0) dropped 50+ on an opponent and successfully put the clamp down on a Hartford (1-3) offense that’s still trying to find its way.
Of the 349 yards Lebo gained, 279 of them came from quarterback Devan McEwen who served as the driving force for a Wolves offense that shot out to a 30-0 first quarter lead. The senior completed 60% of his passes for 166 yards Friday, relying heavily on Kyle Reese and Jerome Ferguson, who each hauled in a pair of touchdowns. McEwen also finished the night with a team-high 113 rushing yards and his first quarter running score brought his touchdown tally to five. Reese, a junior, finished with three rushing touchdowns of his own.
A week after the Jaguars mustered only six points in a loss to Burlingame, Hartford’s offense showed improvement in Week 4. Quarterback Ali Smith completed seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the loss while running back Shayden Sull bounced back from a rough performance against Burlingame with a 113-yard effort on 19 carries. The Jaguars continued to make strides on offense, but finding the end zone against a stingy Lebo defense made points hard to come by.
The undefeated Wolves will travel to Wakefield on Oct.2. Hartford is set to host Rural Vista.
Chase County 60, Burden Central 8
The Bulldogs were cooking early Friday night, scoring all 60 of their points in the first quarter on their way to a hefty victory over visiting Burden Central.
A week after quarterback Mitch Budke led the charge for Chase County (3-1), it was running back Trint Rogers who emerged at the forefront of the Bulldogs’ offensive explosion in Week 4. The senior plowed through the Burden Central defense, rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns before adding a fourth score on a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown. With Rogers’ success on the ground, Budke threw just four passes in the game, but completed three of them for 92 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown connection to senior Tylon Yabarra.
On defense, Chase County held its opponent to single-digits for the third time this season. As the Bulldogs racked up points, it smothered the Burden Central offense, limiting it to just 46 yards of total offense. Brock Griffin and Owen Ediman each registered a team-high five tackles while Budke and Ybarra both hauled interceptions on a night where Chase County gave Burden Central little more than a conciliation touchdown at the end of the 60-point first quarter.
The Bulldogs will look to keep things rolling when they host Flinthills on Oct. 2.
Olpe 48, Uniontown 2
For the first time this season, the Eagles trailed Friday night when they spotted Uniontown points with a first quarter safety. Down 2-0, Olpe (4-0) responded in dominant fashion with 48 unanswered points to remain undefeated.
The Eagles continued to roll in Week 4, relying on their patented running game to bury Uniontown on the road. Quarterback Damon Redeker used his feet to power the 48-point onslaught, picking up three rushing touchdowns, including a 61-yard, first-quarter score. Not far behind the junior passer was running back Kynden Robert, whose touchdown runs of 40 and 39 yards on back-to-back possessions just after halftime extended the Eagles’ lead to 34-2.
On the rare occasion Olpe went to the air, it found success there, too. Redeker closed out the night’s scoring in the fourth quarter on a 36-yard connection with Chris Olsson.
While the Eagles ran all over Uniontown, the Olpe defense remained characteristically stout. The early safety provided Uniontown with the only points it would get as the Eagles continued to make things difficult on opposing offenses. For the third time this season Friday night, the Eagles held an opponent to fewer than 10 points.
Olpe will travel to Pleasanton in Week 5.
Madison 70, Udall 14
Madison used eight first-quarter touchdowns to blow past the visitors en route to a fourth victory on the season.
The Bulldogs (4-0) were efficient Friday night, amassing 222 total yards and 70 points on just 15 plays from scrimmage. Of the four passes quarterback Casey Helm completed, three resulted in touchdowns, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Chase Harrison. Keeping with the Bulldogs’ methodical theme, running back Hunter Engle needed only one play to become Madison’s leading rusher on the night, picking up all 77 of his yards on a touchdown run that put the Bulldogs ahead 36-6. Senior Brome Rayburn recorded a pair of touchdowns for himself, scoring on the ground and in the passing game.
As it has been all season, the Madison defense was once again suffocating Friday night. Udall found limited success on the ground in the meeting, but when it went to the air, the Bulldogs pounced. Engle and Rayburn picked off a pair of passes from Udall quarterback Trent Whiteman, returning each for scores. Braden Rayburn added to the tally later in the game, intercepting a pass from backup quarterback Jayce Rieth. Madison’s Braden Foltz recorded a team-high 4.5 tackles in the win.
Madison will continue its tear on Oct. 2 when it travels to Oxford.
Lyndon 64, Northern Heights 16
For a second-consecutive week, the Wildcats were simply overmatched, this time struggling against a talented Lyndon team on their home field.
Northern Heights (1-3) were shut out in the first half while the Tigers put 42 unanswered points on the board. Lyndon running back Luke Detwiler proved to be a handful, rushing for 164 yards and four touchdowns in a performance that featured runs of 64 and 40 yards. Altogether, Lyndon ran for 269 yards and finished the night with 405 yards of total offense.
The highlights of the night for Northern Heights came in the third quarter, when the Wildcats scored all 16 of their points. Senior Cody Medlen, who rushed for 28 yards in the game, gave Northern Heights its first points of the night with a two-yard touchdown run. Minutes later, junior Aaron Ross burst through for a score of his own from 11-yards out. Colton Tiffany and Kaedin Massey converted two-point conversions following both scores.
Following another disappointing loss, the Wildcats will travel to Uniontown in Week 5.
