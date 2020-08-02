Relay for Life of the Flint Hills held its annual luminaria ceremony Friday evening at the Lyon Count Fairgrounds — though the annual event looked much different this year.
The luminaria event raises funds for cancer research and recognizes and remembers cancer survivors, those who are still in treatment, and those who have passed away. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the event was converted into a drive-thru experience and guest speakers were broadcast live into vehicles via The Wave radio station.
Cars were then guided throughout the fairgrounds to view the hundreds of lighted luminarias that lined the path, each bearing a name of someone being honored and remembered in their fight against cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.