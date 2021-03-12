Seven area basketball players were selected for the 2021 All-Flint Hills League teams.

Chase County senior Owen Eidman was named to the boys second team list and Northern Heights junior Braden Heins earned honorable mention.

Chase County senior Britney Shroer and junior Kaylee Simpson both made the girls first team. Northern Heights seniors Caleigh Smart and Kaylee Boyce joined junior Makenna French on the girls second team.

Boys First Team

Miles Kitselman, senior -- Lyndon (Unanimous selection)

Landon Boss, sophomore -- Osage City (Unanimous selection)

Gunnar Fot, senior – Osage City (Unanimous selection)

Koen Hula, junior – Council Grove

Dayton Logan, senior – Mission Valley

Boys Second Team

Luke Detwiler, senior – Lyndon

Owen Eidman, senior – Chase County

Kellen Marschall, junior – Council Grove

Jarod Crawford, senior – Central Heights

Cade Fischer, senior – West Franklin

Boys Honorable Mention

Joel Deters, junior – Mission Valley

Braden Heins, junior – Northern Heights

Toby Miller, junior – Lyndon

Darian Massey, junior – Lyndon

Trey Rogers, sophomore – West Franklin

Girls First Team

Hayden Serna, senior – Osage City (Unanimous selection)

Britney Shroer, senior – Chase County

Taylin Kirkpatrick, senior – Osage City (Unanimous selection)

Megan Deters, senior – Mission Valley

Kaylee Simpson, junior – Chase County

Girls Second Team

Makenna French, junior – Northern Heights

Abby Criqui, senior – Lyndon

Caleigh Smart, senior – Northern Heights

Elizabeth Armstrong, junior – Council Grove

Kaley Boyce, senior – Northern Heights

Girls Honorable Mention

Dani Kerns, senior – Osage City

Tatiana Halupa, senior – Mission Valley

Taryn Compton, junior – Central Heights

Allison Swank, junior – West Franklin

