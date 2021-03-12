Seven area basketball players were selected for the 2021 All-Flint Hills League teams.
Chase County senior Owen Eidman was named to the boys second team list and Northern Heights junior Braden Heins earned honorable mention.
Chase County senior Britney Shroer and junior Kaylee Simpson both made the girls first team. Northern Heights seniors Caleigh Smart and Kaylee Boyce joined junior Makenna French on the girls second team.
Boys First Team
Miles Kitselman, senior -- Lyndon (Unanimous selection)
Landon Boss, sophomore -- Osage City (Unanimous selection)
Gunnar Fot, senior – Osage City (Unanimous selection)
Koen Hula, junior – Council Grove
Dayton Logan, senior – Mission Valley
Boys Second Team
Luke Detwiler, senior – Lyndon
Owen Eidman, senior – Chase County
Kellen Marschall, junior – Council Grove
Jarod Crawford, senior – Central Heights
Cade Fischer, senior – West Franklin
Boys Honorable Mention
Joel Deters, junior – Mission Valley
Braden Heins, junior – Northern Heights
Toby Miller, junior – Lyndon
Darian Massey, junior – Lyndon
Trey Rogers, sophomore – West Franklin
Girls First Team
Hayden Serna, senior – Osage City (Unanimous selection)
Britney Shroer, senior – Chase County
Taylin Kirkpatrick, senior – Osage City (Unanimous selection)
Megan Deters, senior – Mission Valley
Kaylee Simpson, junior – Chase County
Girls Second Team
Makenna French, junior – Northern Heights
Abby Criqui, senior – Lyndon
Caleigh Smart, senior – Northern Heights
Elizabeth Armstrong, junior – Council Grove
Kaley Boyce, senior – Northern Heights
Girls Honorable Mention
Dani Kerns, senior – Osage City
Tatiana Halupa, senior – Mission Valley
Taryn Compton, junior – Central Heights
Allison Swank, junior – West Franklin
