A pause in Lyon County jury trials will not delay a murder case from last March.
Devawn Mitchell, 24, is scheduled to go on trial next Monday. It will be a bench trial before a judge, with no jury.
Mitchell entered a motions hearing Wednesday, December 1 proposing a bench trial. He changed his mind in the courtroom after being told such a decision would be final.
But documents obtained Tuesday reveal Mitchell changed his mind again during the last week of December, submitting a written waiver of his right to a jury trial.
A final pre-trial conference is planned Wednesday afternoon before Judge W. Lee Fowler. He will also oversee next week's trial.
Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder and 24 other counts for a high-speed chase through Emporia Thursday, March 18, 2021. It ended with a rear-end crash that killed Steven Henry.
Mitchell has been in more trouble since then. He faces two additional counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted battery on a law enforcement officer. Both counts are misdemeanors.
Prosecutors say Mitchell caused “physical contact in a rude, insulting or angry manner” with one Lyon County correctional officer on Saturday, November 27, and tried to do the same with a second.
Mitchell is scheduled to be arraigned on those counts at the same time of his trial next Monday, but before a different judge. He remains in the Lyon County Detention Center on $1 million bond.
All Lyon County jury trials are postponed until Monday, February 14 in response to the omicron variant of COVID-19.
