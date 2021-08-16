Classes begin Thursday for all students at Emporia Public Schools this week, with the district holding a special Jump Start day Wednesday for all students that are new to a building or new to USD 253. Jump Start serves as a way to introduce new students to their respective buildings, their class schedules, and the overall school atmosphere.
Jump Start class times for Wednesday, Aug. 18:
● Elementary schools: 7:55 a.m. to 11:46 a.m.
● Emporia Middle School 6th grade: 8:55 a.m. to 11:17 a.m.
● Emporia Middle School 7th/8th grade: 9:00 a.m. to 11:22 a.m.
● Emporia High School: 9:00 a.m. to 11:22 a.m.
● Maynard will not have any classes on Wednesday
Meals will be provided and buses will run accordingly.
First day of school class times for Thursday, Aug. 19:
● Maynard Early Childhood Center: 9:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. (morning session), 12:35 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. (afternoon session)
● Elementary schools: 7:55 a.m. to 3:04 p.m.
● Emporia Middle School: 7:55 a.m. to 3:17 p.m. (sixth grade), 8:00 a.m. to 3:22 p.m. (seventh and eighth grades)
● Emporia High School: 8:00 a.m. to 3:22 p.m.
Buses will run normal schedules on Thursday. Residents driving around town are urged to watch out for students and to follow traffic laws, including slowing down to posted speeds in school zones and stopping in both directions when a bus stop arm is extended. Parents are encouraged to have their children at bus stops five minutes before their pickup time.
At this time, school menus may not be posted due to inconsistencies with food deliveries. All meals will be served, however, each building may have a different menu. Please follow the MealSpot Facebook page for the most up-to-date meal information.
After school care is anticipated to start on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
