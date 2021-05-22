The Emporia High boys track and field team finished third and the girls finished seventh at their regional meets in Valley Center on Thursday.
On the boys side, Treyson True won the 3200-meter run and placed second in the 1600-meter run. Jonathan Laudie was fifth in the 3200-meter and sixth in the 1600-meter.
Kyle Obermeyer was first in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles. Aidan Jackson finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles behind Obermeyer
Daniel Knapp was second in the triple jump and Josiah Huber was third in the pole vault.
Zachary Jackson earned a third place finish in the 200-meter dash. Fred Jackson was fourth in the 400-meter dash and Derrick Keys placed fifth in the 100-meter dash.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Fred Jackson, Aidan Jackson, Blake Spellman and Cooper Rech took second place.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Knapp, Aidan Jackson, Zachary Jackson and Derrick Keys and the 4x800-meter relay team of Spellman, Caden Wilson, Michael Shi and Lane Wullschleger both finished third.
For the girls, Elizabeth Wilhite finished third in both the 3200 and the 1600.
Trinity Ervin placed fourth in the discus.
Kaityln Ayer finished fourth in the long jump and Taryn West was fifth in the triple jump.
Sofia Ruvalcaba was fifth in the 800-meter dash.
The Spartans will next compete at the 5A state meet in Wichita on Thursday, May 27
Other boys top 10 finishers:
Aidan Jackson -- sixth, 100-meter dash
Jonaus Anderson -- sixth, high jump
Daniel Knapp -- sixth, long jump
Brayden Criger -- seventh, high jump
Blake Spellman -- seventh, 400-meter dash
Fred Jackson -- eighth, javelin
Caden Wilson -- ninth, 1600-meter run
Kaden Woydziak -- ninth, long jump
Abel Pineda, Jr. -- ninth, discus
Other girls top 10 finishers:
Kaitlyn Ayer -- sixth, 200-meter dash; seventh, triple jump
Micah Sheffy-Harris -- sixth, 3200-meter run; seventh, 1600-meter run
Allana Eng -- seventh, 100-meter hurdles
Hattie Cooper -- seventh, 300-meter hurdles
Rylee Peak -- seventh; javelin
Kimberly Peak -- eighth, javelin
Lauren Williams -- eighth, 400-meter dash
Taryn West -- eighth, 800-meter dash
Ny’Kel Thomas -- ninth, 400-meter dash
Addison Gutierrez -- ninth, 300-meter hurdles
Allissa Telfer -- ninth, high jump
