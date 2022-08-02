John Edmund Bock was born on January 25, 1925, near Lebanon, KS, to Christine Ferguson Bock and Elmer Bock. He died on July 30, 2022, at The Piper Assisted Living, Kansas City, KS. He lived on his family farm in Smith County until they moved to a farm near Zeandale, KS. He graduated from St. George High School in 1943. In WWII, John served in the South Pacific (Philippines), 6th Infantry Division, Company D, 20th Infantry. He served in Leyte, Manilla and later as part of the occupying force in South Korea as First Sergeant with the 81mm mortar platoon.
After returning from the war, John married Elsie Shehi in Manhattan on May 25, 1947. They were parents of two children, Curtis and Gaylene. They farmed on Diamond Creek in Chase County for 60 years and they were married for almost 72 years. In addition to being a farmer/stockman, John was active in many community organizations, including the Chase County Soil Conservation Service, the Diamond Creek Watershed, and the Elmdale United Methodist Church. John and Elsie were recognized as the Kansas Farm Family of the Year in 1962 at the American Royal. John also received Lifetime Recognition Award for Soil Conservation.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Shehi Bock; parents, Elmer and Christine Bock; and brother, Jim Bock.
He is survived by son, Curtis (Sharon) Bock of Kansas City, KS; daughter, Gaylene Bock (Tom) Edgar of Arvada, CO; siblings, Doris Hofman of Junction City, Kansas, Alice Goodwin of Simi Valley, CA, Robert (Jeri) Bock of Hutchinson, KS, Nancy (Floyd) Jacob of Ottawa, KS; grandchildren, Ryan (Greta) Bock of New Market, MD, Emily (Chris) Edgar Howard of Arvada, CO, Anna (David) Edgar Stauss of Denver, CO, Burke (Tiffany) Edgar of Arvada, CO, Rachel (Jason) Bock Dixon of Kansas City, KS; great-grandchildren, Eliot Bock, Gillian Bock, Sullivan Edgar, Will Stauss, Ethan Stauss, Adelaide Edgar, Barrett Howard, Aaron Stauss, Evan Howard, Juniper Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Elmdale United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Elmdale Stoehr G.A.R. Cemetery, Elmdale, with military honors being conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Wearing a mask while indoors is encouraged. Memorial donations may be made to Elmdale United Methodist Church, Emporia Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund, Chase County Old School Development District or charity of your choice, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
