A longtime optometrist has retired after 38 years of practice.
Dr. David Miller said this was not how he envisioned his final few months of practice in what has been an incredibly rewarding career would end, with the novel coronavirus preventing him from personally saying goodbye to his patients.
“I just really want to express my appreciation for my patients and my staff and for my family,” he said, adding that he had planned to hold a reception to thank his patients for their support of the practice over the years. “Emporia has been a great place to raise our family.”
A Mulvane native, Miller attended Emporia State University where he was taking coursework to enter a dentistry program. By his third year in college, however, Miller said he had decided that he didn’t want to be a dentist.
Then he met Dr. Larry Tagtmeyer.
“My wife, Peggy, she was actually my girlfriend at the time, was having some contact lens problems and I went with her when she went and saw Dr. Tagtmeyer,” Miller said, adding that up until that point he had never been to an optometrist. “He said, ‘Have you ever thought about doing this?’ And the rest is kind of history.”
Fascinated, Miller completed his coursework at ESU and then headed to the University of Houston where he enrolled in an optometry program.
It didn’t take long for him to realize that he had found his calling.
“There’s this instant gratification when you see a young person all of a sudden can see the leaves on a tree,” Miller said. “Being able to help older patients with saving their vision. It’s such a family profession, where you can watch whole families grow up. I’ve been here for 38 years, so I’ve seen patients where I’m now on their kids and grandkids now.”
He joined Tagtmeyer’s practice in 1982, purchasing the practice in 2008 and rebranded as Miller Eye Care. When Tagtmeyer retired in 2011, Miller continued the practice alone.
“I did the practice by myself for a lot of years,” Miller said. “There are a lot of pluses and minuses of [a solo practice], like getting to make your own decisions, and there are times that you have to be able to cover. I had docs that would cover for me — but, that is part of the deal. There’s no doubt, just like another business, only you do have urgencies and emergencies that you do need to be available for or have covered for at least.”
Miller joined the Eye Doctors in 2019 with the intention of passing on the practice to another provider within the year. Dr. Jody Buller has committed to taking over the practice at 2504 W. 15th Ave., and has been working in the office for the past six months.
“I’m sorry I’m not going to be able to really introduce her either,” Miller said. “She’s been working the practice for six months and she’s going to be awesome.”
When Miller decided it was time to step back, he wasn’t the only one. Longtime office assistant Lou Ann Krumme, who has worked with Miller for 37 years, is also retiring.
“Between the two of us, there’s just under 75 years of eye care experience that’s kind of walking out the door at the same time,” Miller said. “As many people that know me, the same number of people know her.”
Krumme said she has done a little bit of everything working with Miller over the years — helping with exams, glasses fittings, office work and more. It’s been a fast-paced and fun career.
“It’s gone fast, so I guess it’s been good,” Krumme said with a laugh. “It just seems right to leave at the same time. I was trying not to retire before he did, so it seems right to go ahead and do it together. I’m ready to go on and do other things.”
Krumme said she will be spending time enjoying the many recreational opportunities in the area. Once things ease up with the pandemic, she hopes to travel and spend more time with her grandchildren.
“My plans have been altered a little bit,” she said. “When time allows with the current situation, I would like to travel some — of course that will be awhile down the road now.”
Miller said that although he is going to miss his patients, he is ready to spend more time traveling with Peggy when the climate allows. He’s also looking forward to spending a lot more time with his six grandchildren.
“I’ve done this for 38 years and we are going to spend more time with family,” Miller said. “I just can’t imagine very many people who have been lucky enough to enjoy what they’ve done as an occupation as I’ve been able to. I just think it’s just been a wonderful life for me and I feel very, very lucky and very fortunate.”
