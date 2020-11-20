USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case abruptly resigned, Friday afternoon, with the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education approving a separation agreement during a special meeting.
Case’s resignation will be effective immediately.
A specific reason for the decision was not immediately given during the meeting, and Case did not respond to the Gazette’s request for comment.
Providing no additional information, USD 253 leadership said the district would finalize a plan for moving forward in the “coming days.”
“By mutual agreement between Superintendent Kevin Case and the Board of Education for USD 253, Superintendent Case is resigning from USD 253, effective immediately,” read Board President Mike Crouch from a prepared statement. “Both parties continue to share a vested interest in the district moving forward and keeping the best interests of students, staff and the community at the forefront.”
Case officially assumed the superintendent’s position for the district in July 2016 after being hired in January to take over the role then held by Theresa Davidson, and has since overseen several major developments for area schools, including the recent passage of USD 253’s $78 million bond issue.
Before his time in Emporia, Case served as superintendent for USD 448 Inman for 17 years, also working as principal at Lindsborg’s Smoky Valley High School during the period.
“The last couple of years I’ve felt a tug or pull to look at being more active in the leadership area,” Case was quoted as saying during his initial interview process in a Gazette article from Jan. 26, 2016. “The thing I like about a larger district is there are a number of people in a larger district that are specialized. In Inman, I’m the transportation director and I hire the custodian and, last week, I drove a bus. I’m going to guess I wouldn’t be driving a bus here. I will drive a bus — I’m not afraid to do any job in the district — but I’m at a point where I would like to focus.”
Case’s contract was also a subject of debate for the board of education in March 2019, with members voting to retain him as superintendent by a 4-3 vote. At that time, Case faced scrutiny from patrons, district staff and fellow board members regarding perceived issues with his leadership and negotiation skills.
Stay with The Gazette for more coverage as this story continues to develop.
