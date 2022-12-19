A 50-year-old Emporia man was identified as the victim in last week's fatal hit and run, the Emporia Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez was killed Thursday when a vehicle struck him at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said the suspect, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado Police, was also located.
"He has come forward and is cooperating with the investigation," she said.
Police said last week that Laffita-Ramirez was found in a vehicle about two blocks away from the initial accident. It was believed that the driver of the vehicle that struck him loaded Laffita-Ramirez into the car and drove away before taking off on foot near the Emporia Recreation Center at Fourth Avenue and Congress Street.
Laffita-Ramirez later died at Newman Regional Health.
On Friday afternoon, the police released a statement indicating that another vehicle may have been in the area — and a second person may have been walking with the victim when he was struck. The occupants of that other vehicle — a dark colored SUV — were located later that day.
Hayes said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with EPD working with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Lyon County Coroner's Office.
"At the conclusion of the investigation, all information will be submitted to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for review of pending criminal charges," she said. "EPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing tips regarding this investigation."
People with information on this or other incidents are asked to call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225. They can also submit tips anonymously and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward from Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273 or visiting P3Tips.com.
