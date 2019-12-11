A Park City man accidentally shot himself in the hand and forearm in southern Greenwood County Tuesday afternoon.
According to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels, his office received a report of an accidental gunshot wound at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in rural Greenwood County. Greenwood County deputies along with Greenwood County EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism responded to the report in the 200 block of Road F75.
Upon arrival, the deputy on scene found 71-year-old Eldon Dale Holsey of Park City with a gunshot wound to his left hand and forearm. A tourniquet and first aid were immediately rendered.
Holsey was transported to a Wichita trauma hospital — where he will be treated for his injuries — via Eagle Med.
The incident is still under investigation.
