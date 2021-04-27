Emporia Lions Club hosted the Kansas 21st Lions Convention May 24-26, 1942, in the Broadview Hotel. International Director George R. Jordan was a speaker.
During World War II, many Emporia Lions went into their country’s service. The Lions at home entered home front activities with zeal. They sold war bonds, collected scrap paper, iron and aluminum. Lion President Barclay Bond in 1943 went overseas and served with the American Red Cross. Not all of the Lions returned from the war.
With the end of the war, former GIs began to show up in the membership rolls. Frank Sigler (president 1944-45) saw the club grow and prosper during his term. O. D. Harris, coroner and pharmacist, led the club to new membership records as president in 1946-47. During O.D’s year, the 25th anniversary of Emporia’s Lionism was observed.
The club’s 25th anniversary was celebrated October 30, 1946, in the Broadview Hotel. The event’s program stated, “The Emporia Lions have sponsored the care of the Blind; also the planting of Red Bud trees for beautifying Emporia Streets; we have contributed to the Red Cross, the Cancer Fund; have taken our full share in the drives for scrap paper scrap iron, scrap aluminum, and scrap eats. The Lions have sold tickets for benefits, entertainments, civic enterprises. They have never raffled off a bull, nor sponsored a smeary Carnival.
“The Emporia Lions have representation on all Civic Committees; their membership is above the average in representation of Emporia’s business houses, her industries, her educational institutions and her churches.”
The 25th anniversary program concluded: “To the theme song of Lionism, ‘Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation‘s Safety,’ the Emporia Lions may well be said to have added the Kansas Motto ‘Ad Astra, Per Aspera.’”
That statement is still true 75 years later.
