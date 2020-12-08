Beverly Jean Myers (nee Mayes) was born April 1, 1949. The youngest of three girls, her father thought the doctor was playing an April Fool’s joke when he was told his youngest was yet another girl. Her birthdate was one of the many nods to her affable and playful nature.
Bev was born and raised in Alliance, Nebraska, graduating from Alliance High School and attending Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska. She married Greg Ostrander in 1969 until his passing in 1988. They had two children together, Tina and Tim who survive. She married Howard Myers in 1993, and together they enjoyed a blended family of 6 with Howard’s son and daughter and Bev’s children.
Bev had many passions in life, but her main ones were her family, her faith, and horses. She spent much of her life as a church secretary and in various roles caring for kids, owning an at home daycare and then later acting as a para at Santa Fe Trails school system. She loved telling stories of the kids she cared for, with one of her favorites being the time she was beaten (more than once) at checkers by a 2nd grader. Her biggest smiles were often reserved for her grandchildren, and she was always quick to pull out her phone to show pictures or videos of their sporting events and dance recitals.
Bev was an avid horse lover and a true farm girl. She raised her kids as active participants in 4-H and was a member of the Kansas Draft Horse and Mule Association. One of her favorite places to be was on a wagon driven by her Belgian draft horses with her husband at the helm. Every year she looked forward to dressing up the horses and wagon and participating in the Lawrence Old Fashioned Christmas Parade. She likened the crowds there to feeling like she was a player in the Super Bowl.
Bev is survived by her husband, Howard; sister, Carol; sister, Sam; daughter, Tina; son, Tim (spouse Rachelle); step daughter, Lauren (spouse Dustin); step son, Nathan (spouse Alexandra); and grandchildren, Haven, Isaiah, Kamari, Amarius, Elijah, Asher, Ashton, Riley, Liam, Owen, Isabelle and Luke. She leaves behind numerous other family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Family services will be held at a later date with burial in Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Cancer Care Center at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in her name. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
