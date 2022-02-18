Scott Bardell Senft, 66, of rural Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his home.
Scott was born July 17, 1955 in Delaware, Ohio the son of Donald Bardell and Gretta Arlou (Brown) Senft. He worked as a farrier for 37 years. Scott attended the West Side Baptist Church in Emporia and was a member of the American Farrier’s Association. He enjoyed spending time with his wife of 46 years, his children and grandchildren.
On November 7, 1975 Scott married Debra Kim Senft in Quincy, Florida. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: his mother, Gretta Arlou Senft of Tallahassee, Florida; sons, Lucus Senft and wife Nikki of Reading, Kansas, Eugene Senft and wife Tara of Reading; daughters, Cassey Worcester and husband Casey of Topeka, Kansas, Crystal Mengotti and husband Jorge of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; brothers, D. Kirt Senft and wife Kathy of Quincy, Florida, Jim Senft and wife Juanita of Newport, Tennessee; sisters, Diane Wiebe and husband Gary of Americus, Kansas, Jo Watson of Cario, Georgia; grandchildren, Coby Worcester and wife, Laura, Camden Worcester, Cadin Worcester, Cayson Worcester, Emma Mengotti, Nico Mengotti, Ian Mengotti, Dallie Senft, Colton Senft, McKinley Senft, Hunter Senft, Lincoln Senft, and great-grandchild, Casby Worcester. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Cremation is planned. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
