Get an insider’s perspective from long-time Flint Hills ranchers Amy Langvardt and Barb Downey on the unique balance that helps preserve the tallgrass prairie. They’ll discuss the sociological, economic and environmental aspects of sustaining this diverse ecosystem as part of the virtual exhibit, Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. The video of their conversation, filmed by Scott Stebner, will be released on the Volland’s website at 7 p.m. March 25, where it will remain for future viewing.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County was designed by committee members representing the local community. They have worked steadily since May, discussing what makes the community unique and how to look ahead to the future. Each week the exhibit will feature a different aspect of Wabaunsee County culture. In addition to the virtual exhibit, the Smithsonian exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America is currently on display at The Volland Store through April 25. Reservations are required and can be made online.
Wabaunsee County is in the Flint Hills region of Kansas, one of the largest surviving contiguous areas of tallgrass prairie left in North America. The landscape has shaped Wabaunsee County’s history and culture. When settlers headed west looking for ground to plant crops, the Flint Hills were too rocky to plow, leaving the area for the ranchers who made raising cattle their crop. The rocky, rolling terrain excels at growing nutritious grass for cattle.
This video and others showcasing Wabaunsee County ranching have been provided by Kansas Beef Council.
