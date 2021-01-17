Laura Evins didn't think twice about heading over to the Bowyer Community Building, Saturday morning. Evins was one of about 527 educators, direct-contact healthcare workers, first responders and city and county government staff to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event.
As the Early Childhood Coordinator for Southern Lyon County USD 252, Evins said she has a lot of people relying on her to stay healthy. While she did some reading up on the vaccines beforehand, she says she had no hesitation when it came to lifting up her sleeve.
"None at all," she said. "I read the fact page from CDC and Googled some of the ingredients, but it would not have changed my mind. I did find the information helpful and interesting. ... [I wanted to] keep my family safe and those around me. Especially those that have compromised immune systems. And for myself; I want to do my part, so I did."
The vaccination event was planned by Lyon County Public Health and Lyon County Emergency Management as a way to push the county toward the end of phase 1 trial run for mass vaccination events for the general public. The event came together quickly after Lyon County received its requested allocation of 800 additional doses of vaccine earlier in the week.
Lyon County Health Department Administrator and Flint Hills Community Health Center CEO Renee Hively said she credited the quick organization to lots of planning by emergency management officials — well before the pandemic was ever on the horizon.
"This was something that we've trained for to do mass vaccinations and this was something that's been happening since 9/11," she said. "It was relatively simple. We weren't used to using the Bowyer Building in our emergency plans; we weren't able to get into the Anderson Building."
The county allowed the vaccination event to shift over to the Bowyer Building and Hively said a "quick assessment" was done to make sure it would be an adequate space for the event.
Hively said six people were getting vaccinated every five minutes, with a 15 minute monitoring period for each person after each inoculation. That monitoring period is to check for any possible adverse reactions to the vaccines. So far, she said, only one person with a history of hypertension had experienced any need for medical attention on Saturday.
"Our holding tank kind of slows things up because we have to monitor them for 15 minutes," Hively said. "Obviously we don't have enough room in this building to push through a lot."
Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell said the response was overwhelmingly positive, with people remarking on the ease of process.
"They were happy with the process and what they experienced and saw here today," he said. "We're hoping to get that population to receive their vaccine today and hopefully the governor puts us into phase 2 next week so we can get started with that, and capture any additional people who have decided they want to get the vaccine."
Evins was among those who had a positive experience, noting that she thought the process worked very well.
"It was a streamlined process, well thought out and organized," Evins said. "The nurses and staff working were friendly and kept things going well. I was very happy with my experience."
Gov. Laura Kelly and state health officials have indicated a preference for a unified move into each phase. Phase 2 will include high-contact critical workers, congregate settings and people ages 65 and older.
Phases 3, 4 and 5 will start to include more members of the general public. Fell said that's why Saturday's event also served as a practice run for those next phases.
"Public Health is well-versed in doing this," he said. "They've done this many, many different times and they can get through a lot people — for instance with the flu vaccine. The limitation becomes the 15 minutes where they're monitoring you, that limits how many you can get through. ... But it's worked really well."
Hively agreed.
"I think for our first run, I think it's done really well," she said. "I'm pleased. It seems to be very efficient."
