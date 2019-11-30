Mildred Faye Jones, formerly of Emporia, and a resident of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Hospital, at the age of 100.
The daughter of Luther and Frances King, Mildred was born in Prairie Grove, Arkansas on February 6, 1919. She married William Reid Jones on January 18, 1941 in Prairie Grove. Reid passed away December 1, 1991 in Emporia, Kansas. Mildred is also preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Mrs. Jones was a member of The First United Methodist Church, Emporia; Chapter DI of The P.O.E. Sisterhood; The Child Guidance Club; Time Study Club and The Fortune Study Club. She designed The Fortune Study Scrapbook which resides in the Lyon County Historical Society Museum. Mildred also belonged to several bridge clubs.
Mildred and Reid owned and operated The Jones Hatchery and Hardware in Emporia until retiring in 1983. They had also owned and operated hatcheries in Arkansas and Harrington, Kansas. Previous to her marriage, Mildred was in nurses’ training at The Elizabeth Hospital in Prairie Grove.
Not only was Mildred an astute businesswoman, she was also a poet and a graphic artist. At the age of 90, she wrote a book of poems which included stories, memoirs and her art.
Mildred Faye Jones is survived by her two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Thompson (John W. Jones) of Overland Park, KS and Barbara Lou Wyant (Jon R. Wyant) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Jacqueline Wyant Harris (Timothy E. Harris), Barbara Chancée Craig (Neil C. Craig), and Jonathan R. Wyant (Erika L. Wyant); great grandchildren, Courtney Reid Harris, Catherine Louella Harris, Jonathan Preston Wyant, Elizabeth Ann Craig, Jacqueline Reese Craig, Andrew Lloyd Wyant, and Anna Grace Wyant; and a nephew, Benjamin Cue Dunlap.
Mildred will be truly missed yet her wisdom and love will shine upon us until we meet again.
Funeral services will be at The First United Methodist Church, Emporia, on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm, conducted by Pastor Ron Harris. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Memorial Chapel of the church, Sunday evening from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm.
Memorials are suggested for The First United Methodist Church, The American Cancer Society and The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 75, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website,
